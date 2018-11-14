Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.34.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 246,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,699,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/doyle-wealth-management-has-1-04-million-position-in-astrazeneca-plc-azn.html.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.