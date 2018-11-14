Doyle Wealth Management Has $20.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

