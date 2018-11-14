Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 1,322 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.08 and a one year high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

