Duke Energy Corp (DUK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.9275 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/duke-energy-corp-duk-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-93.html.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.