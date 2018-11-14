Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,196 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 873.0% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,630,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,692,000 after buying an additional 6,846,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,654,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,955,000 after buying an additional 2,798,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,934,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,099,000 after buying an additional 1,907,604 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,078,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 75,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $3,739,886.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,730.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,892 shares of company stock valued at $12,299,075. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$45.12” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

