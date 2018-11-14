Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,397.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 510,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 38.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 385,102 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,084.2% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 313,772 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 26.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $12,403,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

