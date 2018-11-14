DXC Technology (DXC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at SunTrust Banks

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.87.

Shares of DXC opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $4,601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,158 shares of company stock valued at $16,526,731 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,125,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,426,000 after acquiring an additional 59,176 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,245,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,502,000 after purchasing an additional 319,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,647,000 after purchasing an additional 663,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 42.4% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,596 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

