Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $288.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/dynagas-lng-partners-dlng-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.