Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.05

Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 3027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynasil Co. of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dynasil Co. of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Dynasil Co. of America had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter.

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.

