Dynex Capital (DX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

DX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 446,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,818. The firm has a market cap of $360.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 105.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 167.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth about $347,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

