DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IFNNF stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

