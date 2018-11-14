DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cfra set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.71 ($28.73).

Shares of IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($23.74).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

