E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.40 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.40 ($12.09) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.47 ($12.18).

FRA:EOAN opened at €8.74 ($10.17) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

