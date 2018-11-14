eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of eBay worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,262,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,189 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,843,000 after purchasing an additional 344,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eBay by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,182,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $441,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,476,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,844,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $259,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eBay to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.97.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

