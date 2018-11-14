Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $161,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 49,829 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $2,621,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 578,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,450,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $121,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,885. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

