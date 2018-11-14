Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.45.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

