Editas Medicine (EDIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Editas Medicine, Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on translating its genome editing technology into a novel class of human therapeutics which enable precise and corrective molecular modification to treat diseases. Editas Medicine, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.14. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,572,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,601,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 86.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

