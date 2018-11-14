Ehi Car Services (EHIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.30

Ehi Car Services Ltd (NYSE:EHIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 7801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ehi Car Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Ehi Car Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $722.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ehi Car Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ehi Car Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ehi Car Services by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ehi Car Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ehi Car Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ehi-car-services-ehic-hits-new-12-month-low-at-9-30.html.

Ehi Car Services Company Profile (NYSE:EHIC)

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ehi Car Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ehi Car Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.