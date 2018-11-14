Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ELAN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.88.

ELAN opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $792,000 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,339,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,320,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,070,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

