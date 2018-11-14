Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Trading Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 2,866,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 1,003,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Specifically, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $339,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,938.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 1,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

