Electra Private Equity Plc (ELTA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 365 on December 14th

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 45.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Electra Private Equity’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ELTA opened at GBX 834 ($10.90) on Wednesday. Electra Private Equity has a 52 week low of GBX 870 ($11.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,154.90 ($67.36).

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Electra Private Equity to GBX 975 ($12.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Electra Private Equity Company Profile

Electra Private Equity PLC is an investment trust. The Company is focused on private equity investments. The Company’s objective is to achieve a rate of return on equity of 10-15% per year over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of private equity assets. It invests across a range of private equity opportunities, such as control and minority; equity and debt, and direct and indirect.

