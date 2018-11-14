Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,347. Electromed has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Get Electromed alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 53.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 13.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 111,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 39.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

WARNING: “Electromed (ELMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/electromed-elmd-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.