Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 202,540 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $22,984,239.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,814,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,031,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 174,696 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $19,784,322.00.

On Monday, October 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,632 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $1,695,995.12.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $8,607,647.62.

On Thursday, September 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,447 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $9,891,829.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 55,590 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total transaction of $5,915,331.90.

On Friday, September 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $19,216,800.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $20,029,800.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $20,648,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 151,793 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $15,669,591.39.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $116.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.19.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

