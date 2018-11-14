Elissa Fink Sells 2,500 Shares of Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) CMO Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $276,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elissa Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of Tableau Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Elissa Fink sold 4,103 shares of Tableau Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $421,624.28.

Shares of NYSE DATA opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. Tableau Software Inc has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tableau Software by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DATA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.27.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

