Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 528,504 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 514,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

EMES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services LP will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerge Energy Services news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,082 shares in the company, valued at $575,377.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Emerge Energy Services by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Emerge Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/emerge-energy-services-emes-stock-price-up-10.html.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.