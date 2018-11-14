Empresas ICA SAB de CV (ICAYY) versus Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Head to Head Comparison

Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) and Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Fluor Co. (NEW) pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Empresas ICA SAB de CV does not pay a dividend. Fluor Co. (NEW) pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Empresas ICA SAB de CV and Fluor Co. (NEW), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresas ICA SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluor Co. (NEW) 0 6 7 0 2.54

Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Fluor Co. (NEW)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluor Co. (NEW) is more favorable than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Risk & Volatility

Empresas ICA SAB de CV has a beta of -2.88, meaning that its stock price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluor Co. (NEW) has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Empresas ICA SAB de CV and Fluor Co. (NEW)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresas ICA SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A Fluor Co. (NEW) 1.21% 11.31% 3.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empresas ICA SAB de CV and Fluor Co. (NEW)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresas ICA SAB de CV $1.09 billion N/A -$476.11 million N/A N/A Fluor Co. (NEW) $19.52 billion 0.32 $191.37 million $1.63 27.30

Fluor Co. (NEW) has higher revenue and earnings than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Fluor Co. (NEW) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fluor Co. (NEW) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fluor Co. (NEW) beats Empresas ICA SAB de CV on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empresas ICA SAB de CV Company Profile

Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in construction and related activities for the public and private sectors. The company operates through five segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate and Other. The Civil Construction segment focuses on the construction of infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, transportation facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals, airports, hospitals, and athletic complexes in Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States. This segment is also involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of multi-storied urban buildings comprising office buildings, multiple-dwelling housing developments, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment focuses on the engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of manufacturing facilities, such as power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling platforms, and automobile and cement factories. The Airports segment operates 13 airports in the Central North region of Mexico pursuant to concessions granted by the Mexican government, including the Monterrey airport. The Concessions segment focuses on the construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of toll roads, tunnels, social infrastructure, and water projects for Mexican state and municipal governments, and the governments of foreign countries. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate operations, including its affordable entry-level housing operations. Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1947 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets. Its Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power segment provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the mining and metals, transportation, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, water, and power sectors. The company's Government segment offers engineering, construction, logistics, base and facilities operations and maintenance, contingency response, and environmental and nuclear services to the United States government, as well as governments internationally. This segment also provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. Its Diversified Services segment provides facility start-up and management, plant and facility maintenance, operations support, and asset management services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries; site and fleet management services; and technical, professional, and craft resources. This segment also offers fossil, renewable, and nuclear plant maintenance services; and facility management, operations support, asset performance improvement, capital modifications and improvements, operations readiness, and start-up commissioning services. The company also offers unionized management and construction services. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

