Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.33 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECPG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

ECPG opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 522.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $228,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $343,000.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashish Masih acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,176.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

