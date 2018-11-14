Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Stake Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,490 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Energizer stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $58,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

