Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 16,552 Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.05% of Trupanion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 16.2% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Trupanion by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Trupanion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Trupanion by 111.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

TRUP opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.36 million, a PE ratio of -355.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion Inc has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $138,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,989 shares in the company, valued at $44,675,257.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $668,806. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

