EPAM Systems (EPAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $145.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPAM Systems third-quarter 2018 results benefit from growth across geographies and all industry verticals. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key growth drivers. EPAM has been steadily gaining traction in its IT services business. Acquisitions have been a key driving factor which has enabled it entering new markets, diversify and broaden product portfolio. EPAM’s healthy operating cash flow generation capability has helped it invest in growth initiatives. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, as majority of EPAM’s delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe, the company’s prospects are currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Moreover, EPAM’s market share and revenue dependence on client relationships, and the number of contracts it secures remain concerns.”

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $96.11 and a 12 month high of $144.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $485,868.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,611.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $5,484,215. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $166,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.