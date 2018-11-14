EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for 2.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,493,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 15,133 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $2,138,746.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 3,547 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total value of $485,868.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,611.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $5,484,215. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $96.11 and a 52-week high of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/epam-systems-inc-epam-shares-sold-by-brasada-capital-management-lp.html.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.