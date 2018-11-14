EQT GP (EQGP) Lifted to “Overweight” at US Capital Advisors

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) was upgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded EQT GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT GP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQT GP in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:EQGP opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. EQT GP has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). EQT GP had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT GP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQGP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in EQT GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in EQT GP by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT GP by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in EQT GP by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

