Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Assurant, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.53. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $103.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 1 year low of $84.34 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $1,042,065,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,966,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,185,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,479,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,729,000 after buying an additional 584,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,185,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $128,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,839.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $121,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,201,250 shares of company stock valued at $226,588,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 56.28%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

