Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for EnLink Midstream LLC’s FY2018 Earnings (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -2,160.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $313,403.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 110.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 365.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

