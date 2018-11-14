Equity BancShares (EQBK) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQBK. Stephens raised shares of Equity BancShares from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.68. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $124,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig L. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.