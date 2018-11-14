Equus Total Return (EQS) versus Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) Critical Comparison

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) and Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Equus Total Return does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Equus Total Return and Dreyfus Strategic Muni.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equus Total Return 373.23% 0.03% 0.02% Dreyfus Strategic Muni. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equus Total Return and Dreyfus Strategic Muni., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equus Total Return 0 0 0 0 N/A Dreyfus Strategic Muni. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Equus Total Return shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Equus Total Return shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Equus Total Return has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equus Total Return and Dreyfus Strategic Muni.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equus Total Return $560,000.00 45.63 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Dreyfus Strategic Muni. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equus Total Return.

Summary

Equus Total Return beats Dreyfus Strategic Muni. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc. acts as a closed-ended fund and business development company that seeks investment opportunities in debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of our investment. It also seeks purchase working interests and revenue leasehold interests in oil and gas properties. The company was founded on August 16, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc..

