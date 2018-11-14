EscrowCoin (ESCO) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One EscrowCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00003009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. EscrowCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $37,082.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 159.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00044917 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004796 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EscrowCoin Profile

ESCO is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin. The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EscrowCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

