Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $365,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,426 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $2,208,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,065. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 53.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

