Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Get Espey Manufacturing & Electronics alerts:

In other Espey Manufacturing & Electronics news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Oneil sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $57,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $328,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/espey-manufacturing-electronics-esp-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.