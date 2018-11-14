Essentia 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $94,096.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Essentia has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $94,096.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CoinBene, BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00146992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00224732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.77 or 0.10527254 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000133 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Graviex, CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

