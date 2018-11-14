Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Shares Sold by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.42.

ESS opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $214.03 and a 52-week high of $259.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $42,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,806,998. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

