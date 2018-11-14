Etheriya Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges (RIYA)

Etheriya (CURRENCY:RIYA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Etheriya has a market cap of $702,657.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Etheriya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etheriya has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etheriya token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00006973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00147435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00237052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.00 or 0.10008949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00009930 BTC.

About Etheriya

Etheriya was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Etheriya’s total supply is 1,861,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,581,531 tokens. Etheriya’s official Twitter account is @RealEtheriya and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etheriya is etheriya.com.

Etheriya Token Trading

Etheriya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheriya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etheriya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheriya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

