Eventbrite Inc (EB) Short Interest Update

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,292,456 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the October 15th total of 767,294 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 million. Eventbrite’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

