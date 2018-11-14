Eventbrite’s (EB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

“We believe the company sits in an attractive position in the middle segment of the event ticketing landscape with a strong opportunity to drive growth through ongoing category and country penetration/ expansion, product innovation, partnership efforts, M&A activity, and healthy creator retention. We maintain our Buy-rating with a $33 PT.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst commented.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $337,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $745,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.