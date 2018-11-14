EVO Payments (EVOP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

EVOP stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 503,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,707. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,431,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

