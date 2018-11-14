Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,609. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EVOK. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Lvp Gp Iii, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/evoke-pharma-evok-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.