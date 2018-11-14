Evolving Systems (EVOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,335. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Evolving Systems worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

