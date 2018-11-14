Exelon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 16,510 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,289% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,189 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after buying an additional 721,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,166,582 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $574,852,000 after purchasing an additional 560,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,849,193 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $517,335,000 after purchasing an additional 689,774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,544,424 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,793,000 after purchasing an additional 359,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,360,978 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $321,380,000 after purchasing an additional 152,867 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Exelon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (EXC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/exelon-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-exc.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.