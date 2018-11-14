Exfo (EXFO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Exfo from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. GMP Securities cut Exfo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exfo from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of EXFO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,252. Exfo has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.63 million, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Exfo worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

