Extendicare (EXE) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:EXE opened at C$7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$9.46.

Get Extendicare alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Robert Guerriere acquired 10,000 shares of Extendicare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.36 per share, with a total value of C$73,600.00.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.